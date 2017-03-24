President Trump’s “I’m president, you’re not” comments mocked & praised

(CNN) – Time Magazine’s cover “Is Truth Dead?” pays homage to the 1966 cover “Is God Dead?”, but you know what isn’t dead? Donald Donald Trump’s ego. As we saw when he met with trucking CEO’s, Trump isn’t shy about blowing his own, or anybody else’s horn.

He ended an interview with Time Magazine on the question of his credibility when he said, “I can’t be doing so badly because I’m President and you’re not.”

The quote ignited internet mockery. “I’m a narcissist and you’re not.” “I’m rubber and you’re glue” “Is our president a 6 year old? I thought you had to be 35 years old to be president. Sad.” Some thought President Trump sounded like Pee Wee Herman.

The President’s supporters like a man who knows what he is, “Alpha Male President” commented one, and “Ah Trump, this is why we love you,” said another.

One critic reacted to the Time interview by tweeting “0 days without embarrassing the U.S.” Others brought up Barack Obama’s presidential pronouncement on a Jimmy Kimmel mean tweets segment, back when it looked like Trump would lose. The then candidate tweeted “President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States”.

Actress Sally Field captioned a photo “Eastbound and Demented.” but he’s the trucker in chief and we’re not.