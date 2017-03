CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police need the public’s help in finding a 62-year-old man who has been missing since March 22nd.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, Emilio Ocasio was last seen near Ednson Ct. in Chicopee, wearing a red shirt, green jacket and blue jeans. Ocasio is 5’5″, weighs about 140lbs, has brown eyes, and is bald.

If you have any information on where Ocasio may be, you’re asked to call Chicopee Detectives at 413-594-1730.