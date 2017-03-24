Pittsfield Police welcomed kids to school on Friday with high fives

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Friday was an exciting day for students in Pittsfield as they got high fives from police officers on their way into school.

Pittsfield Police posted on their Facebook page about how they were excited for Friday. This event was meant to build a bond between kids and police, but parents haven’t always been in favor of the program.

In Northampton, they ended their “High Five Program” after just two months because parents of minority kids said police presence made them feel uncomfortable.

The School Superintendent in Northampton said they’re searching for an alternative. One of the ideas is to invite officers into the classroom and teach them about their jobs on a more personal level.

The school’s faculty is supposed to pick an alternative by the end of April, but in Pittsfield, those high fives were flying on Friday. Officers were out later Friday morning as kids made their way to school.