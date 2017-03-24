New Philadelphia commuter rail cars to be built in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is more good news for CRRC, the China-based rail car company that is building a manufacturing facility in Springfield. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has chosen CRRC to build multi-level train cars for the authority’s commuter rail system.

The paper reports that the contract is worth $137.5 million, and includes an option for an additional 10 cars, at a cost of $23.5 million.

CRRC already has the contract to build hundreds of new subway cars for the Red Line and Orange Line of Boston’s MBTA. They also secured a contract to build 64 new subway cars for the Los Angeles Metro system back in December.

CRRC’s U.S. manufacturing facility is still under construction at the former Westinghouse site on Page Boulevard in Springfield. The company has estimated that the plant will employ about 150 workers, who will make an average of $66,000 per year.

The first cars made at CRRC in Springfield are expected to roll off the assembly line next year.