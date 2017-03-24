NAACP President spoke with students at Amherst College

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – NAACP is the nation’s oldest and most respected organization. President and CEO Cornell Brooks told 22News we’re in the middle of our own civil rights movement.

More than 400 people packed the Johnson Chapel at Amherst College, Friday night, to hear Brooks speak. He encouraged students to be active when it comes to civil engagement, by reminding them to always let their voices be heard.

Brooks said college students play an important role when it comes to change; “Over the last few years, we’re seeing a generationally unprecedented level of activism. You see it in the fight to vote. You see it in the fight against police misconduct. We’re seeing it on college campuses, so there’s a role for them to play.”

He told the audience social activism is good, but can’t just be reframed to online. He said people have to move from behind computer screens and into the streets.