Mass. lawmakers working to close the tech workforce skills gap

BOSTON (WWLP) – Top Massachusetts leaders said bringing more technology jobs to your community starts with providing quality education for young students.

The Baker administration is working with education and technology leaders to close the workforce skills gap in areas of science, technology, engineering and math.

The state launched a study of Massachusetts regions to identify cities that need to improve their STEM programs. Schools across western Massachusetts, like Chicopee Comprehensive High School, recently received more than $1-million in grants to improve their STEM programs.

Schools can use the money to pay for new labs and equipment like 3D printers and microscopes.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said the state needs to expose students to STEM subjects as early as elementary school; “What we’re seeing is that applied learning, that hands on kind of learning is really important because it’s sparking an interest.”

The state plans to bring STEM workforce training to urban communities, including Springfield.