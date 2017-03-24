Mass. gubernatorial candidate Gonzalez spoke with local farmers

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The next race for the Massachusetts Governor is starting to heat up. 22News went to the Sugar Shack in Hadley, Friday night, to meet with Jay Gonzalez, a Democrat running for Governor.

Gonzales spoke with local farmers about agriculture needs, environmental laws, and what they can expect from the next administration. He said the Commonwealth needs stronger leadership.

“There are lots of working families across the state that are still struggling and still being left behind. We need a Governor that’s going to be aiming much higher, who’s going to be putting forth an ambitious agenda.”

Gonzalez has never held public office, but he did work for former Governor Deval Patrick for 6 years as his Secretary of Administration and Finance. He was responsible for overseeing the state’s budget.

Gonzalez lives in Needham with his wife, who’s originally from Chicopee.