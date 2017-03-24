Man charged in dad’s murder returned to Massachusetts

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Blackstone man accused of killing his own father back in January was brought back to Massachusetts on Friday, more than two months after police arrested him in New Jersey.

Glenn Armstrong was arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on murder and other charges, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. A judge ordered Armstrong held without bail after not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, the district attorney’s office said.

Mount Laurel Police arrested Armstrong on January 12th, one day after his father, 83-year-old Walter Armstrong, was found dead in the Summer Street home the two shared. Originally named a person of interest in the case, the district attorney formally charged Glenn Armstrong with murder last month.

The DA’s office said Armstrong agreed to waive extradition last week.