Man arrested in connection with 2016 Amherst home invasion

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man Thursday who was wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened in Amherst last fall.

Amherst Police Lt. William Menard said 20-year-old Joseph Barcelos, of Belchertown, is being held at the Hampshire County House of Correction on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon until his arraignment Friday.

Menard said Barcelos was arrested just before 7:00 Thursday morning by Amherst police detectives and state police troopers on an outstanding warrant related to the October 2016 home invasion.