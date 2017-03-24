Man accused of selling drugs at Holyoke hotel

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police arrested a man and a woman on heroin charges Thursday night, after investigation into suspicious behavior at a hotel on Route 5.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News officers received word that 19 year-old Nicholas Flores was staying at the Days Inn on Northampton Street, and could be dealing heroin from there. During their investigation, Albert says that police seized about 300 bags of heroin and a large amount of cash.

While arresting Flores, they also took 24 year-old Kelsey Roach of Ware into custody. Albert said that police believe Roach was a customer of Flores.

Flores is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, while Roach is charged with heroin possession and conspiracy to violate the drug law. Both were arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court.