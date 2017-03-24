Ludlow police trying to capture loose moose

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police and Massachusetts Environmental Police are trying to corner a young moose that has been seen roaming around a densely-settled area.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Mike Gilrein told 22News that the juvenile moose has been seen in the Cherry Street area. Cherry Street is a residential street that abuts commercial properties on Center Street.

Gilrein said that police are in the process of trying to corral the moose, and then relocate it to a more suitable area.

