Low-level threat quickly dismissed at a Longmeadow school

LONGMEADOW, Mass.(WWLP) – A bomb threat written on a bathroom stall at Williams Middle School had teachers, students and staff on high alert Friday morning.

Students were moved to the auditorium while the Longmeadow school was searched, according to Superintendent Marty O’Shea. The threat was found around 11:00 a.m.

Both the Longmeadow police and fire departments went to the school and deemed the threat to be low-risk and vague in nature, O’Shea said. Students were not dismissed and classes continued in the afternoon.

As of late Friday afternoon, Longmeadow police have not made any arrests, but they are treating this as a criminal matter.

