Lawmakers consider increasing benefits to families of fallen first responders

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s first responders often work in some of the most dangerous situations. That’s why Massachusetts lawmakers told 22News that its the state’s job to take care of the first responders who risk their lives for us everyday.

When firefighters and police officers arrive to an emergency, there’s no telling what they’ll encounter. A routine incident can quickly become a life threatening situation.

“Could be everything from the routine where a Massachusetts State Trooper pulls over somebody on the highway and they’re at risk,” Rep. Paul Tucker said. “We’ve seen so many troopers that were injured or sometimes killed on the job.”

State lawmakers initially passed a spending bill that would give a one-time benefit of $300,000 to families of public safety employees who were killed in the line of duty. This would double the benefit that the state currently provides, helping families to pay bills and fill the holes left by losing a primary breadwinner.

If the spending bill is approved, the first to receive the benefit would be the family of veteran firefighter Joseph Toscano. He was killed while battling a 2-alarm fire in Watertown last weekend. He left a wife and 5 children.

“We have an obligation to make sure that the families of those that are out to protect us who are killed in the line of duties,” Rep. Paul Donato explained. “We have an obligation to support those families.”

Firefighter Richard MacKinnon told 22News that it occurs to him every day that, when he puts on his uniform, there’s a chance he might not see his family again. “It’s devastating to see that family, what they’re going through because it could someday be my family. It could be any one of us’s family going through that.”

The spending bill must be signed and approved by the Governor in order to become law, and to make those funds available.