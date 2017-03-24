Judge rejects challenge to Massachusetts wiretapping law

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by a conservative activist group challenging the Massachusetts wiretap law.

U.S. District Judge Patti Saris ruled Thursday in a case brought by Project Veritas, an organization known for publishing hidden-camera footage. The group has not yet done any surreptitious recording in Massachusetts, but has indicated it wants to do an undercover investigation of public issues. In its lawsuit, the group argued that Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley should not have the authority to bring charges against its reporters for secretly recording conversations.

Saris found the state’s law does not violate the First and Fourteenth Amendments, as Project Veritas argued. She said the law is “narrowly tailored to serve the purpose of protecting privacy” by permitting only non-secret recordings of private conversations.