Illegal parking in Holyoke causing a dangerous problem

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local resident sent 22News a message through Facebook, stating that cars on Cherry Street in Holyoke are parked illegally, and force drivers into oncoming traffic.

We knocked on some doors Friday night to find out who parked there and why. Anibal Perez, who was visiting someone in Holyoke, told 22News, “We’re simply parking here because there’s never any parking for the guests or the tenants.”

Perez said he fights for a parking spot every day at Beaudoin Village. Sometimes, when he can’t find one, he parks on Cherry Street because he said there’s nowhere else to go; “We have no choice sometimes.” He’s been ticketed 7 times so far this year.

It’s a matter of public safety. Perez said, “Cars can just side swipe one of our vehicles sitting right here.” Or worse, there have been several serious car accidents on that stretch of Cherry Street.

After we explained he was putting other at risk, 22News convinced Perez to move his car. We also spoke with someone else who was parked on Cherry Street illegally, but she didn’t want to move.

We called Holyoke Police and they said they’re aware of the problem and they are issuing tickets.