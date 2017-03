SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters have been called to a single-family home at 91 Miller Street, a side street located off Armory Street.

The roadway is closed as firefighters work.

House fire on Miller Street in Springfield; road closed @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/M8i74ath6L — Tamara Sacharczyk (@TamaraJaynes) March 24, 2017

