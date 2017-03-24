Funeral to be held Friday for Longmeadow DPW employee killed in crash

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Department of Public Works employee who was killed last week during the snowstorm will be laid to rest Friday.

Warren “Cowlesie” Cowles’ funeral service is scheduled to be held at the Curran Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield at 11:00 a.m.

The procession will then head west on Route 20 and travel to St. Mary’s Cemetery on Southampton Road in Westfield, which will be his final resting place.

DPW departments from around the region will be showing their respect by staging pieces of each town’s DPW equipment near the jug handle by the turnpike interchange.

Cowles was killed last Tuesday when his DPW plow truck collided with an Amtrak plow train. He was 59 years-old and worked for the Town of Longmeadow for more than 29 years.

Click here to view a map of the funeral procession.