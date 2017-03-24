Fireworks suspected in massive car fire

Joy Wang, KOB

(KOB) – Fireworks appear to have ignited a fire that caused severe damage to 58 vehicles at an Aluquerque, New Mexico apartment complex last week.

Surveillance video from theVilla Apartments shows someone behind a vehicle underneath a carport lighting fireworks, resulting in a fire that steadily grew and spread to the roof of the carport.

The roof eventually became fully engulfed.

“It looked like a war disaster zone,” said Marye Thomas, the property manager at the complex. “Some of my PTSD residents are having problems because it sounded like bombs going off, and it was really horrific.”

