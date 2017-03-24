Fire hazard prompts another ‘hoverboard’ recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More hoverboards are being recalled because they could catch on fire or explode.

About 500 self-balancing scooters manufactured by Vecaro LifeStyle are affected. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Included in the recall are the Glide65, Drift8, and Trek10 models.

The company said it’s received three reports of the hoverboards smoking. No injuries have been reported to date.

More than half a million similar products were recalled for the same reason last year.

If you have one of the recalled hoverboards, stop using it immediately and contact Vecaro for a free repair kit or credit towards the purchase of a new hoverboard. The company can be reached at 855-637-4061 during standard business hours.

Also recalled this week were 37,000 Little Giant Ladders because the locking pins and rung fasteners can fail, posing a fall hazard.

This recall involves Little Giant Velocity, LT and Liberty multipurpose ladders, which were sold on several websites from March 2016 through Feb. 2017. Click here for a full list of part numbers and date codes.

No injuries have been reported but the company has received two reports of the locking mechanisms failing.

Consumers should stop using the recalled ladders immediately and contact Wing Enterprises at 855-595-3378 for a free repair kit.

Lastly, some cartons of Ronzoni “Thin Spaghetti” are being recalled because they may contain an egg fettuccine product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Since egg is not listed as an ingredient, the product could be dangerous for anyone who’s allergic to eggs.

Look for manufacturing code JAN 20 19 K. Consumers should return the products to place of purchase for a full refund.