Excessively high levels of copper & lead discovered in Greenfield school water fixtures

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A state-funded test revealed 40 of more than 1,400 water fixtures in Greenfield schools had copper or lead levels that exceeded EPA standards.

“I went to Greenfield schools and I think that’s really unhealthy and unsafe for the kids,” said Jonathan Shannon of Greenfield.

All fountains and sinks have been shut down in Greenfield schools. They’ll spend $5,000 dollars to get them replaced.

“We believe that parents have a right to know and they should be involved and know what the quality of the water that their children are drinking water in school,” said Jordana Harper, Superintendent of Schools in Greenfield. “We are working as closely as we can with the town and other officials.”

All Greenfield schools had water fixtures with copper or lead levels that exceeded legal limits, but Greenfield’s DPW told 22News, this is a problem specific to those fixtures and has nothing to do with the town’s water.

“The town water has no lead in it. Generations have been drinking the same water for 50 to 60 years, but the samples did hit above the action level so we are taking the appropriate actions on it,” said Greenfield DPW Director, Don Ouellete.

Ouellete said the town plans to have all fixtures removed next week. Until then, signs have been placed on the sinks and fountains that can’t be used

Superintendent Harper said there will be another round of tests in a month.