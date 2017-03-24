Drug drop off box in Ludlow emptied regularly

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In many western Massachusetts communities, it’s no longer necessary to wait for “National Drug Take Back Day” to get rid of unwanted prescription medications.

Ludlow is one of the towns which have drug collection boxes stationed in the police department lobby. Police Sgt. Michael Gilrein told 22News so many people drop off their prescription drugs, the collection box has to be emptied regularly.

He praised people who use this service to avoid problems; “It could be a young child who doesn’t know any better, or it could be a child that knows better. If you’re not using them get rid of them. It serves no purpose, there’s no reason to keep them around.”

It’s not unusual for Ludlow police to empty the drug box of as much as 40 to 50 pounds of discarded prescription medication.

