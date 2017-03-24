Double amputee veteran joins the police force

(CNN) – There are inspirations, and then there’s Matias Ferreira. A veteran who was wounded in Afghanistan, a double amputee, and now the new cop on the beat in Suffolk County, New York.

Ferreira said, “I’m so happy and eager to start my career. But I’ll also be thinking about those who aren’t here with me today.”

The 28 year old Matias Ferreira is a Marine Corps veteran. When he graduates from the Suffolk police academy Saturday, March 25th, he will become the department’s first double amputee.

Ferreira believes his injury made him who he is today, he said, “I think my injury made me a better person. It made me appreciate who I am and where I come from and gives me the ability to do what I love to do.”

As a Lance Corporal in the Marines, Ferreira lost his legs after being critically injured by an IED in Afghanistan in 2011.

He said giving up was never an option, “I don’t want to be one of the guys who gives up on himself. I want to be one of the guys who continues to work hard for the ones who weren’t able to make it.”

He admitted the training at the academy was challenging, and his instructors didn’t cut him any breaks, but Ferreira never asked for any.

Lt. Steven Rohde of the Suffolk Police Department said, “Every time we said is there anything else you need the answer was always I’m OK sir I don’t need anything.”

Ferreira said he understands his prosthetics can be an uncomfortable subject, so he uses humor to lighten the mood, “A lot of guys are like what happens if your leg breaks? And I say sorry to say but if I break my leg I go out to my trunk and put on a new one. If you break a leg you’re out a couple of months my friend.”

Ferreira said if there’s any lesson to be learned here it’s this, decide what you want to do with your life and don’t let anything get in your way, “I don’t think you should ever give up on your dreams because of an injury you’re born with or sustained later in life. I think if you want something bad enough you’ll eventually get it.”