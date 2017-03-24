Controversy over proposal to build 5 athletic fields in Monson

The request was tabled until April 27th

Sy Becker

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Frank DeMarinis of Westfield has asked the Monson Zoning Board for a special permit. He wants to clear a 42 acre site off Hovey Road to build a day care center and several athletic fields.

During Thursday night’s Zoning Board meeting, the request was tabled until April 27th. The town has asked to hold the hearing at the Granite Valley School auditorium.

Monson Highway Department Head John Morrell commissioned a study to look into the impact of clearing the land near Hovey Road. He told 22News, “That comes to about 75,000 truckloads of material coming out of there on a narrow street, in some parts only 14 feet wide, and trucks with mirrors 10 feet wide.”

However, the proposed builder, DeMarinis said he was unaware of that safety report before Thursday night. He intends to meet soon with Morrell and the Monson Town Manager to address their concerns.

DeMarinis said Monson children will benefit from five new athletic fields, and he will continue to pursue his special permit. 22News will continue to cover this story.

