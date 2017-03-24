Chicopee Police looking to identify CVS shoplifting suspects

If you have any information you're asked to call detectives at 413-594-1730.

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Detectives are looking to identify two theft suspects who they say stole boxes of toothpaste and skin cream from a CVS store.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a man and a woman went to the CVS on Memorial Drive around 1:00 in the morning Friday and asked an employee where the Mederma skin cream was located.

Wilk said the employee showed them to the correct aisle and walked away, before hearing a loud noise. He said the employee allegedly saw the man walk out of the store with approximately 15 tubes of toothpaste, followed by the woman who was carrying boxes of Mederma cream, causing the store’s alarm to sound.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730.

Photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s