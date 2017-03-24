Chicopee Police looking to identify CVS shoplifting suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Detectives are looking to identify two theft suspects who they say stole boxes of toothpaste and skin cream from a CVS store.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a man and a woman went to the CVS on Memorial Drive around 1:00 in the morning Friday and asked an employee where the Mederma skin cream was located.

Wilk said the employee showed them to the correct aisle and walked away, before hearing a loud noise. He said the employee allegedly saw the man walk out of the store with approximately 15 tubes of toothpaste, followed by the woman who was carrying boxes of Mederma cream, causing the store’s alarm to sound.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730.