Chicopee police lieutenant disciplined for behavior at parade

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee police lieutenant has been suspended for five days without pay for his behavior while in uniform at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. In a news release sent to 22News, Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said that Lt. John Pronovost has also been transferred out of his position as the head of the training department, and will instead serve as a day shift patrol supervisor.

Wilk says that Pronovost, along with 44 other officers, marched in full uniform (minus their weapons) in Sunday’s parade. Wilk says that as the parade was coming to an end, Pronovost “became belligerent and appeared to be inebriated.” Chief William Jebb and some other officers tried to bring Pronovost into a police cruiser, but he refused to go, so he was told to leave the marching contingent.

He walked away from the parade route, assisted by other officers, but was later placed into the cruiser and taken back to the station “because of his continued actions,” Wilk wrote.

“Due to his condition and inability to care for himself, he was placed in protective custody, and processed as such at our department. An investigation was initiated by the chief’s office, and subsequently, it was determined that Lt. Pronovost was in violation of multiple rules and regulations of our department.”

Wilk says that the incident was isolated, and only involved Pronovost and members of the department. He noted that marching in the parade is an off-duty, volunteer event.

This is not the first time that Pronovost has been involved in a controversy. In 2007, Captain Mark Gilbert accused Lt. Pronovost of pointing his gun at him inside the police station. In 2015, Lt. Pronovost was involved in an altercation with former Mayor Mike Bissonnette at a polling place.