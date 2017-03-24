Can President Donald Trump find the votes?

(NBC News) – President Trump has issued an ultimatum to House Republicans on the health care bill designed to repeal and replace Obamacare: vote today or no deal.

Top White House aides took President Trump’s message to Capitol Hill, saying if Republicans can’t pass their health plan today, the president will move on and leave Obamacare in place.

At least 32 Republicans are ready to vote no, enough to keep the bill from passing.

“I have to keep what’s best for the people I represent,” says New York’s Rep. Dan Donovan.

Conservatives want to get rid of guaranteed coverage for maternity leave, mental health and emergencies.

The president agreed, but won’t budge on covering pre-existing conditions and keeping young adults on their parents’ insurance.

The Congressional Budget Office says recent changes will cut savings in half and still leave 24 million people without insurance.

