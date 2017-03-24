AG: Man gave women drugs so they’d serve as sex workers

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man who allegedly ran a human trafficking operation in which women were given heroin and cocaine in exchange for being sex workers, has been indicted on multiple charges.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, Hendricks Mario Berdet, 31, of Boston, is being charged with human trafficking, rape, and witness intimidation. A second man, 27 year-old David Rivera, faces four counts of conspiracy to traffic persons for sexual servitude, for allegedly helping to transport women for commercial sex.

Prosecutors say that Berdet, who was also known by the nicknames “Capo,” “Supa Capo,” and “Supa Mario,” trafficked multiple women in Springfield, as well as in several Boston area communities. He would allegedly give the women drugs and then post advertisements on “websites known to advertise sexual services.” The women would then be taken to homes and hotels, where they would have sex with clients for money.

The proceeds they would collect would all go to Berdet, who prosecutors say would force them to reach a certain nightly quota- usually ranging from $1,000 to $1,500.

He was arrested in connection to the case back in February by Boston police and state troopers, with assistance from Medford police and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Berdet will be arraigned multiple times in connection to the case in the different jurisdictions involved: Hampden County, Suffolk County, Middlesex County, and Norfolk County.