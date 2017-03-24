8th Annual Dash & Dine needs YOU!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Get ready to ‘Dash and Dine’ for your health and the happiness of those less fortunate around the Pioneer Valley! Brandy Sullivan, Meal Plan Manager , Ricard Torres-Mateluna, UMass Auxiliary Enterprises Marketing Specialist from UMass and Christopher Howland, Director-Purchasing, Marketing and Logistics from the Amherst Survival Center told us how to train for a 5K and raise money for the Dash & Dine.

UMass Dash & Dine

runumass.com

Saturday, April 8th

11:00AM

UMass Amherst Campus

To benefit the: Amherst Survival Center

Tips for Runners:

Speed = Stride Angle + Stride Frequency

Improving Stride Frequency:

1. Hit the pavement – Basic Cardio Running Techniques

2. Speed Play – Intervals – improves cardio vascular fitness

3. Adding Sprints at the End of your workout – improves threshold and neural networks

4. Adding Hill Sprints to force great form and glute work – backwards down – builds strength.

Improving Stride Angle:

1. Better Stride angle = More efficiency – Why stride angle is important to prevent injury and maximize effort

2. Stretching – Hips, Glutes, and Shoulders – Improves your stride angle

3. Relax Shoulders and Breathe Deeply – Keeps you light on your feet and full range of motion

4. Slow-motion Video- IPhone 5S and up – Critique your own stride angle to improve posture and production.