Drivers caught breaking the rules of the road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No one 22News spoke with would admit to doing it, but it happens all the time. On a three lane highway, the right lane is for slow or exiting vehicles, the middle lane is for cruising and the left lane is for passing only.

We took our cameras to the open road to catch the driving behavior we all see, but seldom report.

“Well I’ve had instances where people have to slam on their breaks just to get around somebody. Especially when they are driving slower than other people in the cruising lane,” said Brian Lewis of Enfield, Connecticut.

22News observed drivers who use the left lane as the travel lane. We saw a truck refuse to move over despite going just under the speed limit. We also saw vehicles who have no one to pass, but stick to left anyway.

If you are caught traveling in the left lane when you shouldn’t be, you could be charged a fine of up to $100 and get a surcharge on your license.

Massachusetts State Police told 22News left lane travel can often cause road rage and cause problems for emergency vehicles.

“There’s nothing more frustrating for us if we are going to a life or death emergency in the left lane and somebody is driving at the speed limit or below the speed limit. When seconds count, we need to be there on time,” said State Police Lt. William Loiselle.

It’s not just passenger vehicles, state law restricts trucks that weigh more than two and half tons from using the left lane.

Rhode Island is considering joining Massachusetts by filing what they are calling a left lane ‘lollygagging’ bill that would also fine drivers for going below the speed limit in the left lane.