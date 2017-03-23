Woman says boyfriend told her Hernandez killed 2 Boston men

Prosecutors say Hernandez killed Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu

Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016, in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. (Angela Rowlings/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have heard dramatic testimony from the girlfriend of a man who claims he saw Hernandez fatally shoot two men in 2012.

Alexander Bradley, a former close friend of Hernandez, finished his testimony Thursday by insisting he is telling the truth about the shootings of two Boston men.

Prosecutors say Hernandez killed Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu after a brief encounter in a Boston nightclub.

On Thursday, Brooke Wilcox, the mother of Bradley’s child, testified that Hernandez and Bradley arrived at her Hartford, Connecticut, home hours after the shootings. She said Bradley told her that Hernandez “just did some stupid (expletive).”

Lawyers for the former New England Patriots tight end have told the jury that Bradley killed the men over a drug deal.

