With drought improving, Northampton water restrictions lifted

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton has officially lifted its water ban, which was enforced nine months ago. Department of Public Works Superintendent Donna Lascaleia told 22News that Northampton residents no longer have any restrictions on their outdoor water use. You can now wash your cars outside and water your lawns.

Lascaleia says Northampton’s reservoirs are completely full, with a combined capacity of 1.1 billion gallons of water. At the lowest point during the drought, the city’s primary reservoir was only at 54% capacity.

Florence resident Deborah Cohen told 22News that she stopped watering her garden during the water ban, but knew that losing some vegetables was for the greater good.

“It’s very easy for people to think that having a shiny car is more important, thinking: ‘what’s my one car going to matter?’ But I really think it’s important that everybody understands that as part of a community, we are all responsible for protecting our environment together,” Cohen said.

Northampton gets 99% of its drinking water from reservoirs in Conway, Whately, and Williamsburg. The remaining 1% comes from groundwater wells.

Lascaleia says that the last two snowstorms helped by adding more than six feet of water to the primary reservoir.