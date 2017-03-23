Wilbraham considering ban of recreational marijuana sales

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters legalized the recreational use of marijuana in Massachusetts back in November, but not every town voted in favor of it.

In Wilbraham, for example, more than 50 percent of residents voted against it. That’s part of the reason why the town’s now considering another vote, this time, to ban recreational marijuana sales.

The initiative on last year’s state ballot passed by more than 200,000 votes, legalizing the recreational use, cultivation, and sale of marijuana in the state.

The law, however, also gives cities and towns option to ban marijuana shops through local referendums, which is something that the town of Wilbraham is now considering.

Recreational sales aren’t expected

Wilbraham Select Board Chair Susan Bunnell told 22News they plan to vote on a bylaw that would ban recreational marijuana sales in town.

The town is expected to discuss the bylaw at their annual town meeting on May 15th, with a potential vote scheduled for May 20th.

If Wilbraham does ban recreational marijuana sales, it could also eliminate potential tax revenue.

According to the Department of Revenue, pot sales could generate more than $300 million dollars in tax revenue by 2020.