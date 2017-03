CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Volbella is an FDA-approved lip filler found to increase lip fullness and soften the appearance of fine lines around the mouth. Leah Kenney told us more about it and did a live demonstration on patient Irene Isotti.

Volbella – FDA-Approved Lip Filler

Dr. Glen Brooks – Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

776 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow

(413) 565-4400

drglenbrooks.com

Promotional Consideration Provided by: Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery