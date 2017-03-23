Urban League of Springfield celebrated its 104th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ballroom at the MassMutual Center was filled with hundreds of people celebrating the Urban League of Springfield‘s 104th anniversary, Thursday night.

The Urban League continues to empower and change the lives of minorities.

“A lot of our work has to go towards strengthen families, getting minority communities economically self-sufficient; and providing opportunities for our youth to be trained and ready for college and careers, by receiving a high quality education within public school systems,” said Henry Thomas, the President and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield.

Sponsors are a vital part of the Urban League. It allows the organization to make a larger impact on their community involvement. Urban League sponsor Comcast told 22News digital literacy is an Urban League priority.

“We partner with the Urban League, for the past decade, to be sure that they bring the powers of the internet to all of their members of Urban League; and it’s important in furthering ones education and really empowering them as individuals,” said Comcast Vice President Daniel Glanville.

Urban League Senior Vice President Andrew Cade, and Congressman Richard Neal were awarded the Urban League Community Builder Award. Neal was unable to accept his award because he’s in Washington D.C. dealing with the health care bill.

The Urban League is the largest provider of senior services in the African American community in western Massachusetts.