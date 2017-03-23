UMass cancels basketball coaching announcement at last minute

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A strange situation developing at UMass. Just minutes before UMass was going to introduce Pat Kelsey as their new basketball coach, they cancelled the news conference and it looks like Kelsey won’t be taking the job.

Kelsey was in Amherst, and fans, players and media were ready for his introduction. That’s when the UMass staff abruptly canceled the announcement.

This is very similar to how Bill Belichick accepted the New York Jets job, but turned it down right before the formal announcement.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported that Kelsey had a change of heart. A change of heart in basketball terms means a better coaching offer somewhere else. The Georgetown job opened up on Thursday and and his Alma Mater Xavier may have an opening if its coach leaves.

Kelsey was set to replace Derek Kellogg, who was fired earlier in March. Kelsey had coached at Winthrop University and led them to the NCAA Tournament.