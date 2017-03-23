Thursday is National Puppy Day!

Began in 2006

Elizabeth Hess, News 8 Producer Published:
March 23 is National Puppy Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As if we don’t dote on our pets enough, there’s a good chance puppies will get some extra love on Thursday. That’s because Thursday is National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day, which has been held yearly on March 23rd since it began in 2006, promotes adoption rather than getting dogs from breeders. It’s actually dedicated to raising awareness about puppy adoption.

This is to celebrate all breeds and to recognize the wide range of dogs that need to be rescued each year. For more information on Puppy Day, click here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s