Teachers from Pakistan tour local community colleges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A delegation of Pakistani educators toured Springfield Technical Community College on Thursday. They paid particular attention to the college’s simulated medical center, which may serve as a model for the first community college in Pakistan.

The visitors told 22News that Pakistani people feel outraged by the President’s efforts to bar Muslims’ entry into the United States. “It’s alarming,” said Aisha Farooq, a Pakistani Delegation Leader. “It’s as alarming for other people as it is for us. It’s in contradiction with the image that you have. The world is too small a place to come up with such policies.”

In addition to visiting Springfield Technical Community College, the Pakistani educators have also been to the campuses of Holyoke and Greenfield community colleges.