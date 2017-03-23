Swedish Oatmeal Pancakes with Chai Maple Syrup

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) This sweet treat is healthier and tastier than the original recipe! Shannon Greenwood, the owner of Tandem Bagel in Easthampton shares the recipe.
Swedish Oatmeal Pancakes
- 1 Cup Cooked Oatmeal
- 1 Cup buttermilk
- 1 Beaten egg
- ¾ Cup flour
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ Teaspoon salt
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla
Instructions:
- Combine buttermilk, egg and vanilla.
- Add cooked oats.
- Combine flour, baking soda, salt and sugar.
- Mix wet and dry ingredients.
- Cook on medium griddle, flipping once.
Chai Maple Syrup
- 2 Cups maple syrup
- 2 Cinnamon Sticks
- 2 Teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- ½ Teaspoon ground cardamom
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients into medium-sized saucepan over medium –high heat, and bring to a simmer.
- Reduce heat and keep hot (but below a simmer) 12 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes,. Strain and enjoy.