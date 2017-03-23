Steps to take if come across fake Facebook accounts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Mayor was discovered recently with having a fake Facebook account.

These fake Facebook profiles are out there and if you see one make sure you let the person and police know about it. A resident in town called Greenfield Police last week of a fake Facebook account for Greenfield Mayor William Martin.

This later was found to be a scheme after a search for Mayor Martin on Facebook showed two profiles with the same photo of him.

Greenfield Police have received many reports like this related to online identity theft. Lt. William Gordon of the Greenfield Police Department told 22News, “Fake Facebook pages are out there so when you get a friend request, you should really know the person before you accept it.”

Lt. Gordon told 22News if you come across a fake Facebook page, contact the person and call the local police department.

He also advises withholding as much personal information online as possible, including date of birth, and names of family members.

Mayor Martin told 22News he has reported the fake account on Facebook to get it deleted.