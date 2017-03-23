Springfield Police Officers to face internal disciplinary hearing

Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Commissioner selected retired Superior Court Judge Bertha Josephson to act as the Hearing Officer, and decide the disciplinary for an excessive force complaint.

According to Marian Sullivan from the Springfield Mayor’s Office, the excessive force complaint is from an incident involving off duty officers that happened back in April of 2015, near the Nathan Bill’s Restaurant and Bar.

Josephson will be working with the City’s Community Police Hearing Board. Sullivan said Josephson retired in January of 2016 after 24 years on the bench.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office completed their investigation into the excessive force complaint and declined to file criminal charges.

22News will keep you updated when the hearing date is set.