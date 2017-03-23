Springfield police looking to identify wallet theft suspect

Cash, IDs were in wallet

By Published:
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a wallet theft suspect who was allegedly caught on surveillance video.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says the suspect is described as a 5’4″ tall, light-skinned, and possibly Hispanic woman with shoulder length hair.

Delaney said the victim was doing her laundry at the Laundromax on Main Street in Springfield on Saturday when her wallet was stolen. He said the wallet contained $400 in cash, IDs, personal papers, and a $100 gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts at the time.

If you can identify the suspect pictured or have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield police detectives at 413-787-6355.

