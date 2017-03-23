Springfield Police Captain Larry Brown retired after 37 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police career spanning four decades came to an end this week in Springfield. Captain Larry Brown retired Monday after 37 years on the force.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney described Captain Brown as, “A cop’s cop who was very well-liked by all of the department’s men and women in blue.”

During his career, Captain Brown worked in Internal Affairs, the Youth Aid Division, The Detective Bureau, Street Crime Unit, Uniformed Division and he served as aide to former Springfield Police Commissioner William Fitchet.

Sgt. Delaney said Brown is a great athlete who competes in triathlons and Iron Man competitions.

Larry Brown has participated in all of the “Ride to Remember” memorial bike rides from Springfield to Boston. Delaney told 22News that, despite his retired status, Captain Brown is planning to once again make the long bicycle trek this coming Fall.