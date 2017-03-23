‘Shots fired’ report in Holyoke leads to drug arrest

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police arrested a 39-year-old man on drug charges, Wednesday afternoon, while they were investigating a shooting on Chestnut Street.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert, the department received a report of “shots fired” around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, near 304 Chestnut Street. He said officers investigated the area and found two vehicles parked, with no one inside, damaged by gunfire.

The shooting investigation then led to Holyoke Detectives arresting Israel Melendez, who allegedly lived at 304 Chestnut Street. Lt. Albert said Melendez was charged with Trafficking Cocaine 18-36 Grams and Drug Violation within 100 feet of a School/Park.

Lt. Albert said several shell casings were found in the area and the shooting is still under investigation. He said Melendez was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Thursday.

