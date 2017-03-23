Protest in Greenfield held to oppose GOP health care bill

Bill faces opposition from both left and right

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – About two dozen people gathered on the Greenfield Town Common Thursday, to show their opposition to a GOP-led health care bill that is expected to be voted on Thursday.

The bill, known as the American Health Care Act, is supported by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, is designed to replace the Affordable Care Act- often referred to as “Obamacare.” The bill is expected to be voted on Thursday, but it is still unclear whether it will pass. Democrats universally oppose the bill, with some moderate Republicans leaning against it- expressing concern that it could cause millions of Americans to lose coverage. Some conservative Republicans also oppose the bill, believing that it is not enough of a departure from the Affordable Care Act.

Demonstrators in Greenfield Thursday are worried about getting rid of the Affordable Care Act, and the effect that could have on residents in Franklin County and elsewhere. Hear what they had to say tonight on 22News at 5:30.

