(KPVI/NBC News) Twenty years ago Christopher Tapp was convicted of the rape and murder of of Angie Dodge. Now, years after court battles, and pleading his innocence, Tapp is a free man.

Applause filled the Idaho Falls courtroom Wednesday when a judge told Tapp he was finally free.

“Overwhelmed, completely totally overwhelmed,” Tapp said when asked how that moment felt.

Among those on hand was Carol Dodge, Angie Dodge’s mother, there to show her support. Dodge says she believed Tapp was guilty for years, but changed her mind after seeing new evidence.

