Original Western Massachusetts Home and Garden Show now open

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is an event that makes us think of warmer weather: the 63rd annual Original Western Massachusetts Home and Garden Show began Thursday.

Within minutes after the Big E’s Better Living Center opened its doors, thousands came out of the cold to see the hundreds of products and services that transported into a warmer climate. The Western Massachusetts Homebuilders Association’s Brad Campbell was impressed by the number of visitors in just the first 45 minutes.

“Look at the crowds, it just tells you what this show shapes up by this weekend. It’s going to be a fabulous show,” Campbell said.

Some came to browse, others came prepared with a shopping list to improve their home or garden.

“Klotter Farms has a nice shed my wife likes, so that’s on the top of my list,” Bill Brennan of Enfield said.

Richard Zagranski of Chicopee has been coming to the home show for years, and his home has a lot to show for it.

“Oh, many things I’ve gotten; a whole new bathroom last year, we got an overhead door, and one of those magic ladders that you climb to the moon on,” Zagranski said.

For some, the approaching mild weather season just brings on thoughts of relaxation, but whatever your plans, the Original Western Massachusetts Home and Garden Show has settled-in to the Big E Better Living Center through the coming weekend.