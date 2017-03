CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – As if twelve adrenaline rushing coasters wasn’t enough, Six Flags New England is adding a new thrill to the lineup, “The Joker”. Lauren went on a hard hat tour of the new ride, and spoke to Communications manager Jennifer McGrath about what park-goers can expect this upcoming season!

Six Flags New England

1623 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001 Phone : (413) 786-9300

Promotional consideration provided by Six Flags New England