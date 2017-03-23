New cafe opening in downtown Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marks new beginnings for a local business that has brought Middle Eastern flavor to western Massachusetts for the last three years.

The Holyoke Hummus Company is celebrating the grand opening of their new downtown cafe Thursday, located at 285 High Street. The Holyoke Hummus Cafe is scheduled to officially open at 11:00 a.m. following a ribbon cutting ceremony with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

According to a release sent to 22News, Holyoke Hummus Company started out serving food from a food cart, and later from a food truck called The Great Garbanzo.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our business in Holyoke and bring another lunch and dinner option for those living, working and visiting downtown.” said John Grossman, co-owner of the new cafe.

The cafe’s menu is vegetarian and mostly vegan. Among the menu items are homemade hummus, falafel, babaganoush, and desserts like chocolate babka.