Mother of baby found dead at reservoir has come forward

HARWINTON, Conn. (WWLP) – The mother of a baby boy whose body was found in a bag at a reservoir in northwestern Connecticut has come forward.

According to Connecticut State Police, the remains of the baby boy, believed to be one to two weeks old, were found on Tuesday at Bristol Reservoir #4 in Harwinton. The child’s cause of death is still being investigated by Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

State police say that the mother has spoken with state police, and is working with detectives as they investigate the situation. She has also received “necessary medical care” at a nearby hospital. Her name is not being released at this time, but troopers say that she is a Connecticut resident. The baby’s name is also not being released at this time.

If you have any information about the child’s death, you are asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop L at (860) 626-7900, or text TIP711 and your message to 274637.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.