Mohegan Sun & Tribal Leadership to release plans on new Expo Center

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — When you think about convention centers you often think New York, Boston, San Diego, or San Antonio but what about Uncasville?

Leaders of Mohegan Sun unveiled plans of a new Expo Center.

The 131,000 square foot Exposition Center is the center piece of the casino’s 80 million dollar, 240 thousand total square foot expansion which will also include 20,000 square feet of new entertainment space.

“There’ll be 18 meeting rooms which includes a 1,200 square foot state of the art boardroom which will have its own private outdoor terrace,” Jeff Hamilton, Asst General Manager of Mohegan Sun told the crowd gathered at the Winter Entrance of the casino.

Outside construction has already begun.

“This particular area right here will be what we call the convention space and it will be convention, meetings, and ballroom.

And that will fill in this area and it will be a two story structure,” explains Perry Lorenz, president of AZ Corporation.

The Stonington construction company which just finished Mohegan Sun’s new Earth Tower hotel is heading the project which will create 300 construction and permanent jobs.

“We anticipate a lot of local subcontractors and vendors and specialty suppliers,” said Lorenz.

The Mohegan Tribe is also looking to build a non-gaming entertainment, housing, and retail complex across the Thames River.

So some may think another big project like this could be a gamble but the chairman of the tribe believes odds are if they build an Expo Center, convention goers will come.

“In fact we’ll be able to gain business that people have wanted to bring to us we just didn’t have the facility for it,” said Kevin Brown ‘Red Eagle’, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “So this is extremely exciting,”

Construction is expected to be complete in June of 2018 just in time for the third annual Barret-Jackson Northeast auto auction Mohegan Sun’s largest event.